Bessemer police investigating early morning shooting, victim and suspect identified

A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of Deadrick Street.

Bessemer police responded to a shooting call around 2:42 Saturday morning.

While at the residence, police found Allen Jamichael Wilson, 24, inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Joseph Lenair Burston, 29, was taken into custody and officers recovered a sawed-off shotgun from the residence.

According to Sgt. Cortice Miles, detectives believe Burston shot Wilson with the illegal shotgun following an argument from earlier.

Burston was subsequently charged with murder and possession of an illegal firearm. He is currently being held on a $90,000 bond in the Bessemer City Jail.

Burston and Wilson were friends and co-workers.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.