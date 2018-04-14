Bessemer police investigating early morning shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer police investigating early morning shooting

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of Deadrick Street.

Bessemer police responded to a shooting call around 2:42 Saturday morning.

While at the residence, police located an unidentified black male inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

One male suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to Sgt. Cortice Miles, detectives do not believe that the parties are related and cannot rule out if it was accidental shooting or not at this time.

