UPDATE: Authorities identify man found dead in car in Midfield PD parking lot

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a deceased man was found in a car in the Midfield Police Department parking lot.

The victim has been identified Jeremy Anthony Davis, 38, of Bessemer.

Deputies were called to the Midfield station just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the passenger seat on a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

Jefferson County deputies say the shooting happened on Friday, April 13 around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the 5300 block of Salina Avenue.

Authorities believe the driver of the car met with Davis to buy marijuana on Salina Ave. It's suspected Davis told the driver to pull his car to the street's dead end, where an unknown suspect walked up to Davis and shot him. The driver then drove to Midfield PD for help.

Detectives are asking if you know any information to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.