Man found dead in car in Midfield PD parking lot

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a deceased man was found in a car in the Midfield Police Department parking lot.

Deputies were called to the Midfield station just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the passenger seat on a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

Jefferson County deputies believe the shooting occurred in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Authorities believe the driver of the car met with the victim to purchase marijuana on Salina Ave. Reports say it's suspected the victim told the driver to pull his car to the street's dead end, where an unknown suspect walked up to the victim and shot him. The driver then drove to Midfield PD for help.

Detectives are asking if you know any information to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

