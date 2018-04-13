Pickens County High School at risk of closing

Pickens County High School is at risk of closing down, and the superintendent held a meeting to explain to parents what's at stake.

Pickens County High School alumna Kimberly Ambrose said a decline in school population is one reason the school might close, but she, along with others, are still exploring what can be done now to keep the school doors open.

Thursday night's meeting allowed concerned parents to ask questions about the future of the high school.

Currently there are only three high schools in Pickens County, so if Pickens County High closes, there will only be two.

“It's just not fair for a child these innocent children to have to worry about where they're going to get their education. Gordo is too crowded to take all of these kids,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose said in the meeting the superintendent gave out surveys, throwing out the idea of a K-12 school or 5-12 school.

“The federal government has the final say. You know they don't know us in Washington. They don't have a clue who we are but I'm hoping the petition will give them a little light into some of our history,” said Ambrose.

So far Kimberly's Save Our School petition has racked up more than 100 signatures after only starting today. She said since the meeting she's seen real unity in her community.

“Some of them are angry naturally and they are scared, but we are going to fight and everyone is going to fight together,” said Ambrose.

The Pickens County High principal declined to comment.

WBRC also reached out to the Pickens County superintendent but have not heard back yet.

