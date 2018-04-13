2 victims identified in fatal I-20 car accident in Heflin

A Chelsea man and Mountain Brook teen have been identified as the victims of a fatal car accident earlier this week in Heflin.

The driver Joseph Aaron Savignano, 22, and passenger Caroline Gray Lindsey, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene following a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 203.

The 2009 Honda Civic driven by Savignano was traveling eastbound before crossing the media and colliding with a 2016 Volvo traveling westbound. Both car caught fire on impact. The accident occurred at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the Volvo, Sandra Denise Coleman, 51, of Jackson, Miss., was transported to RMC-Anniston.

The accident took several days to fully clean up.

