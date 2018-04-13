2 victims identified in fatal I-20 car accident in Heflin

A Chelsea man and Mountain Brook teen have been identified as the victims of a fatal car accident earlier this week in Heflin.More >>
A Chelsea man and Mountain Brook teen have been identified as the victims of a fatal car accident earlier this week in Heflin.More >>
The forecast is a bit challenging with still some variables regarding the time. This is a slow-moving system that could impact our northwestern counties as early as 8 a.m. But, I think the main severe threat will come during the afternoonMore >>
The forecast is a bit challenging with still some variables regarding the time. This is a slow-moving system that could impact our northwestern counties as early as 8 a.m. But, I think the main severe threat will come during the afternoonMore >>
The wife of Paul Edward Acton Bowen has filed for divorce. This comes just days after Mr. Bowen was arrested on charges of child molestation.More >>
The wife of Paul Edward Acton Bowen has filed for divorce. This comes just days after Mr. Bowen was arrested on charges of child molestation.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
Ahmad Johnson, 19, faced 10 charges in connection with the Gilotti’s January 5, 2016, at his home in Lake Cyrus. Close to 40 witnesses took the stand during the week-long trial.More >>
Ahmad Johnson, 19, faced 10 charges in connection with the Gilotti’s January 5, 2016, at his home in Lake Cyrus. Close to 40 witnesses took the stand during the week-long trial.More >>