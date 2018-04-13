Wife of evangelist charged with child molestation files for divorce

The wife of Paul Edward Acton Bowen has filed for divorce. This comes just days after Mr. Bowen was arrested on charges of child molestation.

In court documents filed on Friday in Etowah County, Ashley Nabors Bowen filed for divorce from Mr. Bowen.

Detectives began an investigation about three weeks ago. Warrants for Bowen's arrest were obtained Monday and Mr. Bowen was arrested in Pelham on Tuesday.

According to information from Hoover Police, the victim in the case is an underage family acquaintance.

