GOP candidate for JeffCo District Attorney halts ballot printing ahead of June primary

The wife of Paul Edward Acton Bowen has filed for divorce. This comes just days after Mr. Bowen was arrested on charges of child molestation.More >>
The wife of Paul Edward Acton Bowen has filed for divorce. This comes just days after Mr. Bowen was arrested on charges of child molestation.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
After a three week investigation, Hoover police officers arrested the founder of Acton Bowen Outreach Ministries Tuesday afternoon on child molestation charges.More >>
Ahmad Johnson, 19, faced 10 charges in connection with the Gilotti’s January 5, 2016, at his home in Lake Cyrus. Close to 40 witnesses took the stand during the week-long trial.More >>
Ahmad Johnson, 19, faced 10 charges in connection with the Gilotti’s January 5, 2016, at his home in Lake Cyrus. Close to 40 witnesses took the stand during the week-long trial.More >>
A full day of testimony in this the second day of Ahmad Johnson's murder trial. He's one of four accused of killing Hoover veteran MG.More >>
A full day of testimony in this the second day of Ahmad Johnson's murder trial. He's one of four accused of killing Hoover veteran MG.More >>
The “Smart Bracelet” can pick up if a person is struggling or being attacked and will alert family or police if they need help.More >>
The “Smart Bracelet” can pick up if a person is struggling or being attacked and will alert family or police if they need help.More >>