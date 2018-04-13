GOP candidate for JeffCo District Attorney halts ballot printing ahead of June primary

Election drama in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s race after an attorney for GOP candidate Bill Veitch sought and was granted a temporary restraining order against Probate Judge Alan King Friday afternoon.

Veitch is seeking to run countywide in the Republican primary and not just in the Birmingham district.

The former Jefferson County DA wants King to declare “null and void” a local statute calling for the election just in the Birmingham district.

Veitch lost last year to Lynneice Washington for DA in the Bessemer Cutoff.

Veitch doesn’t want ballots printed until the court decides the issue.

You can see the documents filed on Friday below:

