Mississippi escaped convict taken into custody in Tuscaloosa

An escaped convict from Mississippi was found and taken into custody in Tuscaloosa.

Kevin Gabriel Rush, 36, escaped from Mississippi Department of Corrections yesterday. Tuscaloosa police were notified he might be in the area.

Officers spotted the possibly stolen car Rush was driving in the downtown area this morning. A pursuit ensued until Rush crashed the car in the 2300 block of 29th Ave. He fled on foot, shortly afterward kicking in the backdoor of a residence and holding two victims at knifepoint.

Another short pursuit on foot took place before Rush was taken into custody. No one was hurt during the pursuit.

Rush was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude police, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing justice using a false ID and first-degree burglary. Kidnapping charges are pending. Bonds total $107,000.

