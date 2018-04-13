Hoover's Ben Abercrombie hospitalized with pneumonia

Election drama in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s race after an attorney for GOP candidate Bill Veitch sought and was granted a temporary restraining order against Probate Judge Alan King Friday afternoon.More >>
Kevin Gabriel Rush, 36, escaped from Mississippi Department of Corrections yesterday. Tuscaloosa police were notified he might be in the area.More >>
The former Hoover football and baseball star has been hospitalized at UAB Hospital with pneumonia.More >>
Linn-Henley Research Library is reopened shortly after Birmingham Fire and Rescue hazmat teams searched the building for a suspicious odor.More >>
The forecast is a bit challenging with still some variables regarding the time. This is a slow-moving system that could impact our northwestern counties as early as 8 a.m. But, I think the main severe threat will come during the afternoonMore >>
