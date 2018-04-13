Hoover's Ben Abercrombie hospitalized with pneumonia

His comeback has been derailed, but Hoover’s Ben Abercrombie hopes that it’s only for a short time.

The former Hoover football and baseball star has been hospitalized at UAB Hospital with pneumonia. Abercrombie, who was paralyzed from the neck down last September while playing football for Harvard, has recently experienced muscle movement in his back, chest, arms, legs and stomach. As world-famous therapists work with Ben, there has been some recent progress made.

Abercrombie was scheduled to be honored Thursday night in Oxford, Miss., by Sigma Nu, as the annual Charity Bowl recognizes one person in memory of the late Chucky Mullins, an Ole Miss football player who was paralyzed nearly 30 years ago. Ben was unable to attend as he was stricken with pneumonia, a common ailment contracted by paralyzed patients.

On Friday, Ben’s father Marty released this statement:

Instead of traveling to Mississippi yesterday, Ben went to get evaluated for an infection he had developed. Unfortunately X-rays revealed a little pneumonia on his right lung so the Doctors recommended that Ben be admitted to UAB hospital to treat the infection aggressively. Ben was disappointed to miss out on the Charity Bowl event but he is facing this setback with a great attitude. Please keep us all in your prayers. They are taking great care of Ben here and I am sure we will be back home soon.

The Abercrombie’s family friend Chris Cole attended the function in place of Ben, where he spoke highly of a young man with courage and strength.

