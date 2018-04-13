Linn-Henley Research Library reopened after investigation of sus - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Linn-Henley Research Library reopened after investigation of suspicious odor

(Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC) (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Linn-Henley Research Library is reopened shortly after Birmingham Fire and Rescue hazmat teams searched the building for a suspicious odor.

Officials said they couldn't find anything. They added whatever the person smelled, that person was the only one that smelled it. The smell reportedly made the person sick.

The library is located on the 2100 block of Park Place.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly