FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Saturday

We're monitoring a threat for severe weather tomorrow across Alabama. The forecast is a bit challenging with still some variables regarding the time. This is a slow-moving system that could impact our northwestern counties as early as 8 a.m. But, I think the main severe threat will come during the afternoon - especially between noon and 6 p.m.

The line could bring over 50 mph winds to the area, heavy rainfall and even some isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat could be more significant if supercell thunderstorms are able to form ahead of the main line. Rainfall amounts could reach between 2 and 4 inches across West Alabama. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid-70s during the afternoon. Models are indicating the greatest instability and wind shear west of I-65. If you live in Marion, Lamar, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Pickens, Sumter, Hale, Greene, Bibb or Tuscaloosa counties - please remain watchful. These storms will likely pack a punch. The Tuscaloosa air show looks wet and stormy especially after 2 p.m.

The instability decreases dramatically during the evening as the slow-moving system tracking into east Alabama. While I don't see this as a tornado outbreak, I do expect some damaging winds associated with this system. Please have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. The rain will likely continue through Saturday night and into early Sunday. Expect some clearing by Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s.

