That's So Raven star Orlando Brown arrested by bounty hunters

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Lindsay MacDonald,

Life as an ex-Disney star tends to lead in one of two directions: The Hilary Duff direction full of success and continued stardom, and the Orlando Brown direction, where you're publicly arrested in your underwear by bounty hunters. Yikes.

TMZ reports that the That's So Raven star, who played Eddie, one of Raven's (Raven-Symone) BFF's on the series, was taken into custody by Lucky the Bounty Hunter in Las Vegas early this morning. There was a warrant out for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court. The hearing in question was for case brought against him for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Thus the whole bounty hunter thing.

Lucky claimed he was legally allowed to enter the house to capture Brown thanks to the warrant, but when he was denied entry he had to enter by force. To add insult to injury, Brown was then arrested in his boxers and a t-shirt, and Lucky's team appears to have filmed the whole incident before sending the tip to TMZ.

There's really nothing as soul-crushing as watching child stars flame out, is there?

Other Links From TVGuide.com

That's So Raven

Orlando Brown