Thunder play-by-play man Davis suspended 1 game for comment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thunder play-by-play man Davis suspended 1 game for comment

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, rear, and guard Ben McLemore (23) and Thunder's Steven Adams, left, during the second half of an NBA baske... (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, rear, and guard Ben McLemore (23) and Thunder's Steven Adams, left, during the second half of an NBA baske...

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder television play-by-play man Brian Davis has been suspended for Game 1 of the playoff series against Utah on Sunday for a comment he made about star Russell Westbrook during Oklahoma City's regular-season finale against Memphis.

Davis said Westbrook was "out of his cotton-pickin' mind," an exclamation that came after the Oklahoma City guard made an assist in Wednesday's game on his way to setting an NBA record for averaging a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Cotton picking was the primary responsibility for black slaves in the South, so the term can be offensive when used by a white person to describe a black person. Many took to social media to complain about Davis' choice of words. Davis is white and Westbrook is black.

Dan Mahoney, the Thunder's vice president of broadcasting and corporate communications, said the team considered the comment "inappropriate."

"It is with great remorse and humility that I accept this suspension for the insensitive words I used during Wednesday's broadcast," Davis said in a statement. "While unintentional, I understand and acknowledge the gravity of the situation. I offer my sincere apology and realize that, while I committed a lapse in judgment, such mistakes come with consequences. This is an appropriate consequence for my actions."

Davis also apologized on Facebook.

Mahoney said Matt Pinto, the team's radio play-by-play announcer, will step in for the television broadcast, and the audio for television will be used for radio as a simulcast.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:49 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:58:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>

  • Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:57:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won't hurt anyone

    Video: YouTube shooter tells police she won't hurt anyone

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 18:05:31 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:57:15 GMT
    Newly released police video shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube's California headquarters.More >>
    Newly released police video shows officers talking to a woman in her car hours before she opened fire at YouTube's California headquarters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly