Nick Saban takes the Lemon Face Challenge

Nick Saban has a reputation for being a no-nonsense type of guy, but that doesn't mean the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide can't soften up and have a good time every now and then. Especially when a good cause is involved.

On Wednesday night, the coach of the National Champions took on a new challenge, in support of a sick youngster in the Alabama community. Saban took the "Lemon Face Challenge" for Aubreigh Nicholas, who is battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (better known as DIPG), an incurable form of brain cancer found in children.

His face after biting into the lemon is priceless, and it surely brought a smile to Aubreigh's face. But his message to Aubreigh in the moments that followed were probably the most important thing.

"Our team is so proud to be a part of Aubreigh's Army as you continue your fight and also your efforts in helping raise awareness for DIPG," Saban said. "I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and we are behind you 100%. God bless you and Roll Tide."

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.