Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show Saturday & Sunday

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to headline the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show. It's the Blue Angels' fifth appearance in Tuscaloosa since 2009.



The Air Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Noon to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are available online through Friday, and they are also available at the gate on the days of the show. Find more information and a full schedule of events here.

With rain expected Saturday, the City of Tuscaloosa says the air show is a rain or shine event, and the planes can fly in the rain. However, the City says safety is the top priority and organizers will be monitoring the weather. If conditions warrant, schedule changes or other modifications could occur.

