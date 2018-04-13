FIRST ALERT Update: Threat for strong or severe storms and heavy rainfall Saturday

Nice, warm and breezy weather Friday turns stormy and wet by Saturday.



FIRST ALERT UPDATE: I ended up shifting the greatest chance for severe storms for areas along and west of I-65 because it looks like the heaviest and strongest bands of storms comes in quick but then stalls, and that will mean the greatest instability and wind shear etc. would set up west of I-65 and then diminish later at night once the line heads east of I-65.



I have pretty large time brackets for when the worst weather will be impacting central Alabama due to the stalling nature of it. There is a flash flood watch in MS and if the models continue to indicate this system slowing down across west AL and dumping heavy rainfall, then I wouldn't be shocked to see the NWS here bust out a watch. We will continue to monitor later model runs and make adjustments accordingly.



Storms will have the capability of producing damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Hail is possible if we get supercells to form, but we don't see that as primary storm mode. There are still some IF's.... and if certain if's pan out then changes will need to be made to either beefing up the severe threats or lowering them. The HRRR will paint a clearer picture later today and tonight seeing the model goes out 18 hours.



For those going to the Tuscaloosa Regional Airshow, have wet weather gear with you and plan on wet travel conditions. Also, be sure to have our WBRC First Alert Weather App to get updates and alerts.



Rain exits east on Sunday morning and temperatures will be much colder going into early next week.



Tracking a developing storm system that impacts us on Saturday on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

