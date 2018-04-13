Breakfast Burritos

Ingredients:

3 baking potatoes, peeled and diced

2 ½ teaspoons salt, divided

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups diced sweet onion

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup sour cream

6 12-inch flour tortillas

1 cup canned chopped green chilies, mild

2 cups shredded mild cheddar cheese

Pico de Gallo, for serving

Chipotle Adobo Sauce, for serving

Directions:

Place potatoes in a medium saucepan or Dutch oven and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Drain well and cool the potatoes slightly. Toss the cooked potatoes with 1½ teaspoons of the salt, 1 teaspoon of the pepper, and the garlic. Set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the beaten eggs with the remaining teaspoon of salt and remaining teaspoon of pepper. Add the eggs to the onion mixture and cook, stirring constantly until softly scrambled, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the eggs from the heat and stir in the sour cream.

Arrange tortillas on a work surface and evenly divide egg mixture between each tortilla. Top each with even amounts of potato mixture, green chilies and cheddar cheese. Roll up tortillas burrito style, closing the ends into the burrito. Wrap the burritos in foil.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and arrange the foiled burritos in an even layer in the skillet. Heat the burritos, turning occasionally until warmed through, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot burritos with pico de gallo and adobo sauce

