FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Heavy rain and severe storms still possible Saturday

We are still highlighting Saturday as seeing the potential for strong to severe storms. Heavy rainfall is one of the primary concerns with this system, due to the fact that the forecast models show it slowly progressing through the state Saturday into mid-day Sunday.

There is a chance of seeing damaging winds and an isolated tornado with this system, although the tornado threat appears to be low. We will be monitoring the storms here at WBRC and will cut into programming if there is a threat to your area. If you're away from your TV you can keep track of any developing storms through your First Alert WBRC weather app.

By Sunday afternoon the rain should be moving out of our area and we should experience cooler temps, with highs in the low 60s.

Monday morning should bring clearing skies with lows near 40...and highs near 62.

We are expected to begin another warming trend through mid-week, with a slight chance of showers by Wednesday.

I hope you have a great weekend!

