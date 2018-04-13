Truck carrying Gatorade overturns, closing part of 3rd Ave N - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Truck carrying Gatorade overturns, closing part of 3rd Ave N

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Parts of 3rd Avenue North are closed after a truck carrying Gatorade overturned and spilled its contents. 

Crews are working to clean up the spill. The road is closed between 60th Street North and 4th Avenue North. 

The driver was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment for minor injuries. 

The wreck is not impacting interstate traffic. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly