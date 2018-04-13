Railcar catches fire in Birmingham

Birmingham firefighters are working to extinguish a railcar fire.More >>
BHM 26.2 will hold its inaugural race this Sunday, on the 5-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon attack.More >>
Construction continues at the Wildwood Shopping Center. It's a $30 million project, that's expected to bring in at least 300 new jobs.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey took the mound at Regions Field tonight, throwing out the first pitch at the Barons game. Afterwards, she didn't take any questions from reporters, specifically about why she's not taking part in debates for the gubernatorial election.More >>
The city of Tuscaloosa donated two specific streets to a developer working to get rid of blight and crime in an area of town notorious for it.More >>
