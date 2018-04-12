Wildwood redevelopment project looks to bring restaurants, retail, residential space

Construction continues at the Wildwood Shopping Center. It's a $30 million project, that's expected to bring in at least 300 new jobs.

“This corridor of Birmingham of Lakeshore Parkway all the way Highway 150 is the new next 280, with some organization and we will see new retailers will see some new housing and multi-use residential developments and entertainment amenities,” said Jay Roberson, the councilman whose district the project is in.

Work to make it all happen has been going on since 2016. It includes parking re-pavement, a roundabout and new lighting. Tire Engineer is open and so is Starbucks.

"It's bringing in additional sale tax revenue. It's always stays packed,” said Roberson.

The Outback Steakhouse has been demolished, but Roberson said another family-friendly restaurant could take its place. He said it's the start of more to come to this area, including a new movie theater nearby.

"We have the opportunity and hopefully my colleagues will approve infrastructure needs for a new improvement to the new Wynnsong Cinemas, which will be done by Premier Luxe Cinema, which is a state of the art type of movie theater where will have pizza pubs and Starbucks,” Roberson said. “You will have the opportunity to enjoy a bar and flat screen TVs. That's just an upscale movie theater that will come to this area and compliment all the other national retailers that we will potential have coming to the shopping center."

He was tight lipped on the other potential tenants for the empty buildings, but he said there could be retail and lofts. This is a partnership between Homewood, Birmingham and the developers. The project is situated in both cities.

