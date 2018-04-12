Employee sues University of Alabama citing gender pay bias

Just two days after Equal Pay Day, a University of Alabama employee is speaking out about her wage gender discrimination lawsuit against the school.

The only female HR director at the UA said after working for the University for nearly 20 years, she's not happy with the gender pay biased. She believes she would've been paid at least $50,000 more to do her job over the last five years if she was a man.

“Females are just asking to be treated equal. We're not asking for anything special,” said Amy Heatherly UA Human resources director.

Amy Heatherly is still the human resources director for compensation at the University of Alabama, despite filing a lawsuit against them.

“It's still tough coming to work sometimes I ask myself you know why do I continue to give to this organization that doesn't seem to value respect me,” said Heatherly.

She does it anyway because she loves what she does and said she wants to inspire other women to come forward.

“Fight for yourself don't let anyone tell you should be making less,” said Heatherly.

Due to the nature of her job, she knew exactly how much more of a pay raise her male colleagues were getting and said it was significantly more than her, even though she had more experience.

“There was no justification for you know one over the other to be seen as more valuable,” said Heatherly.

Court records show the University argues that Heatherly's low raise was because of how she handled an employee complaint and software issues. Heatherly said she hasn't had an evaluation addressing the matter and believes speaking up ruined her career.

“It will probably be very difficult for me to get another job and grow anymore because this is out there,” said Heatherly.

However, she doesn't regret a thing.

“Yup I would do it again I really would because it's important,” said Heatherly.

Currently, Heatherly is waiting to hear from a judge about, if or when the lawsuit will move forward, she says that could take another 90 days.

You can view the lawsuit in its entirety and the University's rebuttal below:

