Tuscaloosa city leaders donate streets to developer revitalizing crime-ridden area

The city of Tuscaloosa donated two specific streets to a developer working to get rid of blight and crime in an area of town notorious for it.

Downing place apartments once known for lots of crime is getting a complete makeover thanks to a local developer. Councilor Sonya McKinstry said while taking on this task to rehabilitate this part of her district, the developer has racked up extra costs due to theft of property and three fires.

So instead of charging him to buy 38th St. E and 38th Place E from the city, it was voted to vacate the streets and waive the costs, because of his efforts to turn that area around.

McKinstry said with the ongoing changes made by the developer, Downing Place has been removed as the city's No. 1 location for crime.

