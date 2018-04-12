Gov. Kay Ivey throws out first pitch at Barons game

Gov. Kay Ivey took the mound at Regions Field tonight, throwing out the first pitch at the Barons game. Afterwards, she didn't take any questions from reporters, specifically about why she's not taking part in debates for the gubernatorial election.

Ivey told WBRC Wednesday, she's too busy running the state.

Political analyst Paul DeMarco says Ivey may not have much to lose by not taking part in debates.

"Its not unheard of somebody who's leading in the polls to say hey I'm not going to gain as much benefit from participating as the risk of not participating," said DeMarco, a former Republican state representative.

DeMarco feels some voters may have already made up their minds about the election. He says only time will tell.

