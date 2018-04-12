Vestavia Hills officials investigating apartment fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vestavia Hills officials investigating apartment fire

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Officials in Vestavia Hills are investigating an apartment fire.

Responders were called to the fire in the 2000 block of Montreat Circle.

There were eight units damaged in the fire, including two with heavy damage. There were no injuries.

