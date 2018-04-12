Police explain what parents can do to ensure kids are safe under someone else's care

The city of Tuscaloosa donated two specific streets to a developer working to get rid of blight and crime in an area of town notorious for it.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey took the mound at Regions Field tonight, throwing out the first pitch at the Barons game. Afterwards, she didn't take any questions from reporters, specifically about why she's not taking part in debates for the gubernatorial election.More >>
Temperatures are comfortable tonight with overnight lows in the lower 50s. The sky is mostly clear. Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 80s during the afternoon. Friday night looks mostly dry with increasing clouds.More >>
Two men - one a youth minister and the other a basketball coach - are facing child molestation and rape charges respectively. We're on your side learning what you can do as a parent to make sure your kids are safe under someone else's care.More >>
Responders were called to the fire in the 2000 block of Montreat Circle. There were eight units damaged in the fire, including two with heavy damage. There were no injuries.More >>
