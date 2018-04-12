Police explain what parents can do to ensure kids are safe under someone else's care

Two men - one a youth minister and the other a basketball coach - are facing child molestation and rape charges respectively.

We're on your side learning what you can do as a parent to make sure your kids are safe under someone else's care.

On Tuesday disturbing allegations surfaced against evangelist Paul Edward Acton Bowen, 37.

Hoover Police said a young victim came forward about the sexual abuse.

And Schmohn Juaquine Dunn, 45, a summer league basketball coach, was charged with rape and kidnapping.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said it's important parents check their child's program to see whether they've done the proper background checks.

He said it's also important to talk to your kids.

"Let's say that it's someone that has never been caught. So there's nothing that's going to be in a background check. So you want to have that conversation with the child so that they know what to be looking for, what's inappropriate, what's not, and to most importantly tell someone, tell the parent, tell law enforcement," said Chief Cook.

And we've learned new details about that summer-league basketball coach.

Court documents show Dunn was indicted in 2010 for theft of over $13,000 worth of property at The Furnace Gentlemen's club.

In 2012, he agreed to pay over $14,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.