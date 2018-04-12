B'ham murder suspect faced similar charges 2 years ago

Two brothers allegedly killed a man in late March, but this isn't the first time they've been suspected of murder.

Police say Travis Vanhorn, 23, and his brother 20-year old Thavion Vanhorn killed Garry Lynn Logan back on March 23.

"(Logan) was found behind an apartment complex in a grass field. He had been shot multiple times,” said Birmingham PD Lt. Peter Williston.

It’s unclear how police connected the dots between the Vanhorns.

"That's part of the investigation," said Williston.

Both brothers are now charged with murder, but it's not the first time the older brother has faced similar charges.

Court records indicate investigators thought Travis Vanhorn was one of three people responsible for killing a man in the 100 block of 2nd Ave SW a few years ago.

Birmingham police arrested and charged him with capital murder in December 2016. However, when that case went to the grand jury, they chose not to indict him.

The Vanhorn brothers remain in the Jefferson County Jail.

