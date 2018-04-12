Train cars of human waste should leave Parrish soon

The deadline to move train cars filled with human waste out of Parrish has come and gone, yet the cars - and stink - remain.

Parrish Mayor Heather Hall gave Big Sky Environment until the end of March to have all this removed.

"It is really moving out, so we are really thinking that in the next few days this will be over and done," Hall said.

Hall says city leaders had to extend Big Sky's deadline to have all the cars moved, but the nightmare will be over once the cars are gone.

"Oh my gosh, we can live our life again. We can go outside and barbecue. We can sit out on the front porch again," Hall said.

Once the work is finished, the company is not allowed to bring their product to Parrish unless they are just passing through.

“Just like anything comes through it is just not going to be stopping, it is not going to be off-loading and it is not going to trucked through here any longer,” Hall said.

Hall has reached out to several lawmakers and state leaders to push stricter regulation on railroad transports.

