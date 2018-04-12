EMA needs to know if you had severe storm damage

No matter how small the damage to your property, even if you don't think you'll be eligible for assistance, the EMA wants you to report it.

The Emergency Management Agency works hard to keep you safe before, during, and after the storm. But now they say they need your help.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker says if your home or property takes beating in severe weather the EMA needs to know about it.

"We do need to know where storm damage has occurred there is a lot of different steps in reimbursement and assistance and documentation is one of our best thing we have got to have," he said. "The compilation of the data is very important when decision get made down the road from the state federal government whether to award assistance."

The EMA asks that if you have damage make sure you take pictures of it before they start clearing all the debris. This not only helps them, but it also helps with your insurance claims. Coker says even what some would call minor damage needs to be called in.

"One thing that is very common is roof damage that is something we would need to know about and that can be from directly from wind it could be from tree limbs or trees that fall on the roof,” he said.

The more damage reported the better chance the area has for state or federal assistance. To always stay weather aware make sure you have our WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather app.

