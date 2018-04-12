Hueytown HS student arrested for having BB gun at school

A Hueytown High School student was taken into custody after a BB gun was found in the student's possession at school.

Hueytown police say the school's administration and school resource officer were notified about a student that had a possible handgun. They immediately took action, locating the student and searching the student's desk.

Under the student's desk, officers found what appeared to be a handgun, but was actually a BB gun.

The threat was addressed and avoided without the school being placed in a lockdown.

We will provide more details when they become available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.