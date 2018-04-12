Friday expected to be bad for allergy sufferers

Two men - one a youth minister and the other a basketball coach - are facing child molestation and rape charges respectively. We're on your side learning what you can do as a parent to make sure your kids are safe under someone else's care.More >>
Two men - one a youth minister and the other a basketball coach - are facing child molestation and rape charges respectively. We're on your side learning what you can do as a parent to make sure your kids are safe under someone else's care.More >>
Responders were called to the fire in the 2000 block of Montreat Circle. There were eight units damaged in the fire, including two with heavy damage. There were no injuries.More >>
Responders were called to the fire in the 2000 block of Montreat Circle. There were eight units damaged in the fire, including two with heavy damage. There were no injuries.More >>
The landscape of high school football in the state of Alabama could change starting this year.More >>
The landscape of high school football in the state of Alabama could change starting this year.More >>
The advocacy group M.D.C. says southern transplants are more likely to have a bachelor's degree than people born and raised in the South.More >>
The advocacy group M.D.C. says southern transplants are more likely to have a bachelor's degree than people born and raised in the South.More >>
Two brothers allegedly killed a man in late March, but this isn't the first time they've been suspected of murder.More >>
Two brothers allegedly killed a man in late March, but this isn't the first time they've been suspected of murder.More >>