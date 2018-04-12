Friday expected to be bad for allergy sufferers

Friday is expected to be a bad day for pollen and causing problems for people with allergies.

A lot of allergy sufferers have been dealing with allergies for months now because of a moderate winter and it looks like there is not any let up any time soon.

Eight-year-old Carson Renda goes to Bryan Elementary. He took the day off from school to go to Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center for help. "Taking my medicine is the worst part. Hate it. I take it any way that I can. Hate it though," Renda said.

A doctor at the allergy center says this has been a bad year. "If you have asthma, one the biggest causes of asthma is being allergic. Especially in childhood asthma, it's being allergic. We have seen an increase in asthma," said Dr. Weily Soong with the Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center.

Dr. Soong said there are options for people fighting the pollen. "There is a lot of great over-the-counter medicines. Nasal steroids and oral antihistamines are over the counter now," Dr. Soong said.

If your problem continues, Dr. Soong says you should go see an allergy doctor because you may need to get a shot.

April is the peak season for pollen and allergy issues. This year, it looks like it could drag into May.

