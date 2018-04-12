Shred Day scheduled for April 20 at Railroad Park

Identity theft is something that most people don't want to think about - much less experience.

One of the easiest ways to avoid having your identity stolen is to shred papers with your important information. If you don't have a shredder, we have good news for you.

WBRC FOX6 News has teamed up with the Birmingham Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama and Secure Destruction to host Shred Day.

The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 20. It is located at Railroad Park.

Shred Day allows you to have your secure documents shredded from the convenience of your car.

The Shred Day route travels down 1st Ave. S between Railroad Park and Regions Field. The drop-off point is between 18th St. S and 14th St. S.

