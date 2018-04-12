FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain likely, severe storms possible Saturday

We're keeping a close eye on the weekend for the possibility of strong to severe storms. The main threat is heavy rainfall with this system - especially west of I-65. We could see totals in excess of three to four inches in places.

The severe weather threat is largely conditional on how much instability makes it into our area. Traditionally, with very wet systems the severe weather is somewhat limited. Outside of the heavy rainfall, there will be a threat for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Keep in mind the tornado threat is low, but not zero. I think the greatest potential for severe weather will remain south of I-20 based on this afternoon's model data.

There is the possibility we could see the severe weather threat ramp up during the afternoon and evening for east Alabama if this system slows down a bit. Expect highs in the mid-70s on Saturday.

What about the Tuscaloosa Air Show? Be prepared for heavy rainfall. The rain is expected to arrive during the morning hours and continue through the afternoon. I'd be prepared for some occasional gusty winds and lightning. The event is rain or shine, so make sure you bring the rain gear. Remember: umbrellas are not allowed. It would also be a good idea to have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. Rain and storms will continue through the night and early Sunday.

We will see drier weather Sunday afternoon with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 60s. Sunshine will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

