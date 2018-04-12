Pleasant Grove man arrested for Bessemer burglary

A Pleasant Grove man is in custody in relation to a burglary in Bessemer.

Austin William Fox, 21, has been charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and attempting to elude a police officer.

Police received a call on April 11 that a burglary was in progress on the 2000 block of Longview Drive. Multiple units responded and located the suspect leaving the driveway.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the vehicle refused to stop until after a short pursuit.

Fox is being held at Hueytown Jail, awaiting transfer to Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set for $14,000.

