Birmingham ranks in top 100 places to live in America

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There's a new report out that lists some of the top places to live in America.

Austin, Texas, took the No. 1 spot for a second year in a row. Colorado Springs, Colorado, came in second, bumping Denver to third.

Huntsville made the top 10 at number 7 - and Birmingham made the top 100 at number 97.

The report took into account the availably of jobs, desirability, cost of living and quality of life.

