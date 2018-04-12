Reuben Foster facing multiple felony charges in CA

Reuben Foster, a former Crimson Tide star and current LB for the San Francisco 49ers, has been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, according to the Santa Clara, California District Attorney's Office.

Foster, 24, is charged with physically attacking his 28-year-old live-in girlfriend on Feb. 11 at their Los Gatos home. The sheriff's office says the victim suffered bruises and a ruptured eardrum and had to be taken to the hospital.

The girlfriend told police Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of their house, and punched her in the head between eight and 10 times.

In addition to the domestic violence charge, Foster is accused of forcefully attempting to prevent the woman from reporting a crime, as well as possession of a Sig Sauer 516 assault weapon, the DA's office said. Each is a felony.

Foster faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of a large capacity weapon magazine.

The DA's office said a conviction would bring more than 11 years in prison.

Foster was also arrested in January in Tuscaloosa on a second-degree possession of marijuana charge.

