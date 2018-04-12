UAB Department of Otolaryngology offering free cancer screening event

Some 650,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with oral, head and neck cancer worldwide in 2018, and UAB physicians in the Department of Otolaryngology are hoping to get ahead of the game by offering a free screening event Friday, April 13.

Cancers of the head and neck are four times more common in men than in women, and early diagnosis can more than double a patient's chances of survival. High-risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, exposure to HPV, and persistent neck mass or pain in the mouth or throat.

"Historically, cancers of the head and neck were found in adults over age 50; but we are now seeing these cancers affect a more diverse group of people," said William Carroll, M.D., the John S. Odess Endowed Chair in Otolaryngology. "Everyone should be screened - especially if they partake in any of the major risk factors."

The free screening will take place at The Kirklin Clinic on the fifth floor from 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact Morgan Samples at 205-975-1254 or mpsamples@uabmc.edu.

