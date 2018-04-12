Khloe Kardashian welcomes daughter amid Tristan Thompson cheatin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Khloe Kardashian welcomes daughter amid Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

By Sadie Gennis,

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Thursday morning.

TMZ reports that Khloe was surrounded by her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and best friend Malika Haqq for the special occasion. The baby's father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, was also present for the birth.

The birth of the baby girl comes at a tough time for the couple, who have been together over a year. Earlier this week, footage and photographs of Thompson kissing other women were posted online. Khloe has yet to comment on the scandal, but Thompson was booed by fans at Wednesday's Cavaliers game.

While this is the first child for Khloe, this is Thompson's second. He is also a father to 16-month-old son Prince Oliver, who was born four months after Thompson began dating Khloe.

This is the third Kardashian baby joining the family this year. Khloe's sister Kim welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, in January and her half-sister Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February.

