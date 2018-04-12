Hillcrest High School plant sale Thursday and Friday

Hillcrest High School is hosting its annual plant sale Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day.

The plants are raised by students with intellectual disabilities. The proceeds go to benefit community-based education for the students, such as field trips.



The plant sale is open to the community. The sale features geraniums, potato vines, vegetables and herbs. Stepping stones and glass art, handmade by the students, is also for sale.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.