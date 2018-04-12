Druid City Dames to host home roller derby bout in Tuscaloosa Saturday

The Druid City Dames roller derby team will host a home bout in Tuscaloosa Saturday against Montgomery Roller Derby.



The bout will be held at Super Skate, located at 5900 McFarland Blvd East. Doors will open to the public at 4:45 pm, and the starting whistle is set for 5:30 p.m.



Tickets are available online at druidcitydames.com. Online tickets are $10 each (plus additional service fee) and $13 each at the door.



The team says the bout is open to all ages and is family-friendly.



The Druid City Dames website describes roller derby as a contact sport played by two teams of five members roller skating in the same direction around a track.

Game play consists of a series of short match ups (jams) in which both teams designate a jammer who scores points by lapping members of the opposing team. The teams attempt to hinder the opposing jammer while assisting their own jammer, playing both offense and defense simultaneously.



The Druid City Dames adhere to all rules and regulations set forth by Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

