Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Justin Macks!

Justin is a senior at Jemison High School with a 4.28 GPA. He is Sr. Vice President of DECA, Beta Club Historian, and involved in SGA, FCA, and his church youth group. In addition, he was instrumental in organizing a food and supply drive for the Humane Society of Chilton County. His future plan is to study accounting at Auburn University.

Justin, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star!

