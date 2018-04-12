What to stream the weekend of April 13

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.

Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.



By Keisha Hatchett,

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Bosch

In Season 4, Harry (Titus Welliver) is charged with finding the person who murdered a black civil rights attorney investigating police brutality. Tensions are running high in the community with its black citizens pointing the finger at corrupt cops. Though each season features a different story, Harry will also make progress in his mother's cold case. The new season heads to Amazon on Friday, April 13.

2. Chef's Table: Pasty

The Emmy-nominated series about culinary stars from around the world who redefine gourmet cuisine is back! This time, the show will focus on delectable desserts through the work of pastry chefs from Bali, Sicily, Spain and New York City. Catch this sweet edition when it arrives on Netflix on Friday, April 13.

3. Lost in Space

This remake of the classic '60s sci-fi series again follows the Robinsons who find themselves stranded on an unknown planet where they find evidence of artificial intelligence. The updated version features Parker Posey taking on the role of Dr. Smith and the robot, who has been outfitted with a sleek new look. Lost in Space will be available on Netflix starting Friday, April 13.

4. Rellik

The six-episode British series gets its name from the word "killer" spelled backward. The story follows a serial killer from the moment he is captured and works its way backward -- much like the cult classic film Memento. It premieres Friday, April 13 at 10/9c on Cinemax. You can also catch it streaming on the network's app MAX GO.

5. The Circus

Season 3 of this docu-series centers around the upcoming midterm elections which will take place in November. CBS News anchor Alex Wagner steps in to replace Mark Halperin, who was dismissed following accusations of sexual misconduct. The new season premieres Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c on Showtime. You can also stream it through the network's app.

6. Fear the Walking Dead

The prequel series returns for Season 4 with an abundance of changes on screen. The Walking Dead's Morgan (Lennie James) heads to the show full-time to continue his fight for survival during the zombie apocalypse. Newcomers also joining the series include Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt and Maggie Grace. Catch the new season when it premieres Sunday, April 15 at 10/9c on AMC. It will also be available to stream on the network's app.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Bosch

Lost in Space

Rellik

Fear the Walking Dead