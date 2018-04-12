FIRST ALERT: A very wet Saturday is likely with possible strong or severe storms

FIRST ALERT for a strong system to impact Alabama on Saturday into Sunday morning! Thursday and Friday will be quiet, breezy and well above normal.



Temperatures in advance of the cold front will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The system is just in the beginning stages of development and won’t get cranking until tomorrow across the Midwest. A line of strong to severe storms will approach west Alabama on Saturday morning but will be in the weakening phase.

The system is set to slow down on approach and that will mean rounds of heavy rainfall for west Alabama. If the round spreads east enough early on then instability will be limited and keep the greatest chance for severe storms across South Alabama.



For now, we still think there is a chance for strong to severe storms, but south of I-20. Areas west of I-65 will see the threat from the mid-morning hours and through the late afternoon. Areas east of I-65 will see the threat during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Overall, heavy rainfall will be the widespread and primary impact. Localized flooding will be possible along with dangerous travel conditions. Some areas will see 2-4 inches of rainfall over the duration of the event.



There is a conditional risk for severe storms south of I-20 if a few things come together. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes are the main threats if that pans out.

For those going to the Tuscaloosa Regional Airshow, have wet weather gear with you and plan on wet travel conditions.



Rain exits east on Sunday morning and temperatures will be much colder going into early next week.



Tracking a developing storm system that impacts us on Saturday on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

