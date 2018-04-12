Lemon Blueberry French Toast

Ingredients:
1 loaf French baguette sliced on a strong bias approximately 1/2 inch thick
Egg mixture- eggs, lemon zest, sugar and milk
Cream cheese- add sugar, lemon juice and zest
Directions:
Dip 3 slices of bread into egg wash. Place on griddle and cook as normal.
When fully cooked, spread with approximately 1 oz cream cheese to each
Place in baking dish with two pieces on bottom - cream cheese up, add 1 cup blueberries
Add last slice of the bread, cream cheese down
Top with turbinado sugar
Place into oven to caramelize the sugar - 350 degrees for 5-8 min
Serve with syrup
