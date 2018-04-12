Lemon Blueberry French Toast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lemon Blueberry French Toast

Lemon Blueberry French Toast (Source: WBRC Video) Lemon Blueberry French Toast (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 loaf French baguette sliced on a strong bias approximately 1/2 inch thick
Egg mixture- eggs, lemon zest, sugar and milk
Cream cheese- add sugar, lemon juice and zest

Directions:

Dip 3 slices of bread into egg wash. Place on griddle and cook as normal. 
When fully cooked, spread with approximately 1 oz cream cheese to each 
Place in baking dish with two pieces on bottom - cream cheese up, add 1 cup blueberries 
Add last slice of the bread, cream cheese down
Top with turbinado sugar
Place into oven to caramelize the sugar - 350 degrees for 5-8 min
Serve with syrup

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly