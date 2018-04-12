FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible on Saturday

We begin our Thursday with fair skies and temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Look for more sunshine today and even warmer air with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT: We have the potential to see severe storms on Saturday. The Nation's Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of our area under an Enhanced Risk of seeing severe storms. We could see damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes with this system. We also have the potential of getting flooding rains, as it will be moving through very slowly through mid-day on Sunday. We will be closely watching this system as it gets closer to us, so stay tuned for further updates on it's timing and severity.

The rain should begin moving out Sunday afternoon, but the clouds will likely stick around through Sunday evening.

Cooler air will follow the frontal passage with morning temps Monday close to 40 and highs Monday into the low 60s.

Temperatures begin to warm up again by mid-week.

