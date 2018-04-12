Sailor surprises his family during Navy week at Regions Field

Navy week is on full display in the Magic City and a magical moment happened at the Barons game tonight.

Navy Chief Warrant Officer Kajuna Strickland has been on duty in Spain the past year. That’s where his family thought he was today. His mom got quite a surprise when she saw him walk out on the field. She says she’s thankful to have him home.

"Very ,very proud. I'm thankful to God. To have a son with no troubles, it’s a blessing,” Melva Strickland said.

"Coming home to Alabama, its always an exciting time. Every time the plane hits the ground, you always get those butterflies in your stomach knowing that you are coming back home,” Kajuna Strickland said.

Strickland’s mom has been battling cancer for years. She just found out she’s cancer-free. It’s just another reason the Stricklands are thankful to see each other.

