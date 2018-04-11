Cyber security company creates software to stop human trafficking

Thursday temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.More >>
Thursday temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.More >>
A local cyber security company has developed three pieces of software that's already help get a man convicted and played a role in the big Super Bowl human trafficking bust.More >>
A local cyber security company has developed three pieces of software that's already help get a man convicted and played a role in the big Super Bowl human trafficking bust.More >>
A summer league basketball coach has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.More >>
A summer league basketball coach has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.More >>
Why is Gov. Kay Ivey declining invites to debate other Republican candidates for this fall's gubernatorial election?More >>
Why is Gov. Kay Ivey declining invites to debate other Republican candidates for this fall's gubernatorial election?More >>
Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>