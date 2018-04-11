GEAR UP Birmingham to offer free summer camp to BCS 10th, 11th graders

GEAR UP Birmingham is offering summer enrichment opportunities at no cost to rising 10th and 11th grade students enrolled in Birmingham City Schools. These enrichment camps offer engaging learning activities in the areas of writing, entrepreneurship, STEM, music, culinary arts, leadership and more. Registration opens April 13.

Some of the organizations that will partner with GEAR UP Birmingham to host a number of fun-filled, academic enriching summer opportunities for cohort students are Lawson State Community College, Alabama State University, Samford University, UAB Regions Financial Institute of Education - Collat School of Business, Red Mountain Writing Project, University of Montevallo, Auburn University and Girls Inc. Each camp is uniquely designed so students can explore potential college and career options.

“GEAR UP Birmingham camps have given me numerous opportunities to explore career paths, as well as form lasting relationships with other kids across the school district and beyond. These camps continue to be the highlight of my summer,” Bryanna, Ramsay High School GUB student, said.

University professors and other trained professionals will lead many of the hands-on, interactive summer enrichment activities. Also, Grammy award-winning artist Alvin Garrett will lead one of the camps focused on music and literacy. Students who participate in on-campus, residential camps at state colleges and universities get a unique opportunity to truly experience the college life.

“Learning doesn’t have to stop when the school year ends,” said Dr. Kisha Tolbert Simmons, GEAR UP Birmingham project director. “Each summer camp is uniquely designed so that students can explore potential college and career options.”

To learn more about summer camps and keep up-to-date with all of the GEAR UP Birmingham opportunities and happenings, visit www.GEARUPBham.com,